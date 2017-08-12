Ravens Team Up With The Pups For Pre-Season Practice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –It’s now less than a month away from the start of other Ravens regular season.

On Saturday, the team continued their preseason tune up with another open team practice. This time, the players got a chance to meet some of their four-legged fans.

Poe wasn’t the only animal part of the Ravens flock during the open practice.

“The dogs had a great time, it looks like the Ravens players had a great time with it, certainly all the fans did,” says fan Tim Messina.

A starting line up of pooches, that were cute enough to melt the heart of the toughest linebacker packed the stands inside Ravens stadium to bark on their favorite players.

Tim Messina brought his granddog, Bentley to check out the action.

“Most dogs barely see other dogs, hardly see other dogs. So the fact they’re surrounded by hundreds.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh enjoyed the four-legged fans.

“The dogs had a good time, the kids had a good time. They’re getting autographs now.”

Ravens Opening Day is September 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

