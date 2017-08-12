School Supply Drive Helps Community Kids Get Ready For New School Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Teachers and students are nearing the end of their summer vacations and switching gears for their return to the classroom.

As hundreds of students and teachers prepare for the upcoming school year, the community is stepping up and helping with supplies for teachers.

“Our teachers generally wind up spending their own cash to buy supplies and materials and to help out students who don’t have the supplies they need,” says Diana Spencer with Baltimore County Public Schools.

Baltimore County Public Schools are hosting their third annual supply drive in Lutherville to collect items for 750 teachers.

“They really know which of their students need extra help, which will show with a backpack or with nothing it in, or not even a backpack, and so we want to help them take care of their students,” says Spencer.

First Financial Federal Credit Union is one of the partners joining this important cause.

“As a community, we feel like we want to support their effort, they put in so much really for the benefit of everybody in educating our young people, that we really want to help them,” says Joan Pugh, with First Financial Federal Credit Union.

At a different event in Baltimore City, the children of promise and community neighbors held their Seventh Annual Back To School Community Fair, as they handed out free book bags filled with supplies to students.

Both events demonstrating the generosity of our community, giving both teachers and students the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

Baltimore County Public Schools will sort the supplies collected this month and donate them to teachers on August 26.

Anyone who would like to donate supplies to Baltimore County Public Schools’ teachers you can bring items to First Financial Federal Credit Union.