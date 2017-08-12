Much Of Md. Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch Through Saturday Night

WJZ BREAKING: 1 Killed, 19 Injured, 1 Arrest, As Car Plows Through Crowd After Protests In Charlottesville; VA Gov. Issues State of Emergency

August 12, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most of the state is under a severe thunderstorm watch until later Saturday night.

Baltimore City, as well as Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s and Washington Counties are all under the severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a coastal flood advisory for St. Mary’s County on the Eastern Shore until 8 p.m. and a flood warning for Wicomico and Worcester Counties until 11 p.m. Saturday night.

This story is being updated.

