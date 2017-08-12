Police ID Suspect Arrested In Dollar General Store Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a suspect in custody, accused of fatally shooting a father of 12 is murdered in a Dollar General store.
RELATED: 1 Dead After Shooting At Baltimore Dollar General Store
Baltimore Police say 27-year-old Michael Thompson was charged today in the death of Deric Ford Sr. The 54-year-old Dollar General Manager was gunned down just minutes before the west Baltimore store closed Tuesday night.
Thompson also faces charges in a separate murder case. Police say the same gun was used in both killings.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook