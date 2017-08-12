Police ID Suspect Arrested In Dollar General Store Fatal Shooting

WJZ BREAKING: 1 Killed, 19 Injured, 1 Arrest, As Car Plows Through Crowd After Protests In Charlottesville; VA Gov. Issues State of Emergency

August 12, 2017 9:50 PM
Filed Under: Dollar General Armed Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a suspect in custody, accused of fatally shooting a father of 12 is murdered in a Dollar General store.

Baltimore Police say 27-year-old Michael Thompson was charged today in the death of Deric Ford Sr. The 54-year-old Dollar General Manager was gunned down just minutes before the west Baltimore store closed Tuesday night.

Thompson also faces charges in a separate murder case. Police say the same gun was used in both killings.

