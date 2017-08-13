Chapman’s 3-Run Hr In 5-Run 4th Rallies A’s Over Orioles 9-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer off Jeremy Hellickson in a five-run fourth inning, and the Oakland Athletics overcame an early two-run deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Sunday.

Matt Joyce and Matt Olson also homered as the A’s gained a four-game split.

In his worst outing since Baltimore acquired him from Philadelphia last month, Hellickson (1-2) gave up six runs — twice as many as he allowed in his previous two starts. He allowed five hits in five-plus innings.

Manny Machado hit his 22nd homer and scored twice for Baltimore.

Kendall Graveman (3-3) had an uneven outing in his first win since returning Aug. 3 from a disabled list stint caused by a strained right shoulder. He matched his career high of eight strikeouts, allowing two runs and eight hits in seven innings.

Run-scoring singles by Jonathan Schoop in the first and Chris Davis in the second built Baltimore’s 2-0 lead.

Ryan Healy hit an RBI double in the fourth, when Khris Davis scored the tying run when he beat Chris Davis’ throw home on Matt Olson’s grounder to first. Chapman, in a 3-for-16 slide, homered off the left-field pole. All eight of his home runs have been since the All-Star break.

Marcus Semien’s sacrifice fly increased the lead to 6-1 in the fifth, Joyce homered against Richard Bleier in the seventh and Olson went deep off Zach Britton in the eighth, Olson’s third in as many games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: OF Anthony Santander, out since spring training with a right forearm strain, is expected to be activated off the DL before a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels starts Aug. 18.

Athletics: Backup C Josh Phegley (strained left oblique) could begin a rehab assignment early next week.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (8-8,) starts at Seattle on Monday night. He needs one win to match his career high.

Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton (5-9) pitches the opener of a three-game series against visiting Kansas City on Monday. Cotton has allowed five home runs in his last 14 2/3 innings.

