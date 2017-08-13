Police: Man Found Dead In Car Submerged In Water On Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead and another has been seriously injured, after an armed robbery led to an attempted murder-suicide, Maryland State Police say.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday night, police say a 65-year-old man, Blair Ranneberger, was found by officers in his home at the 36000 block of Sheppards Crossing Rd., after being shot multiple times.

Ranneberger was reportedly home with his wife that evening, when 25-year-old Evan Gottlieb knocked on the front door.

Gottlieb, who police say was armed with a handgun, approached Ranneberger and his wife and demanded the keys to his pickup truck, and said he was wanted by police.

Ranneberger told Gottlieb the keys were in the truck. Police say Gottlieb then shot Ranneberger multiple times, and aimed to shoot his wife as well, but then fled in the pickup truck.

Later that night, according to investigators, Gottlieb was found dead in the stolen truck, which was submerged in water a short distance from Ranneberger’s home at the 34000 block of Tingle Rd.

Police say he was dead from what appeared to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Blair Ranneberger is being treated at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

An autopsy will be conducted on Evan Gottlieb at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

