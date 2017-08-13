Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Annapolis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died after he was shot in Annapolis Sunday night, police say.
Annapolis Police say just after 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers were called to the 1200 block of Graff Court for reports of a shooting, where they found a man who died from being shot.
This is an active investigation, according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Charles Bealefeld or Detective Andrew Ascione at 410-260-3439 or cebealefeld@annapolis.gov and agascione@annapolis.gov.
You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.
