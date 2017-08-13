Rallies, Vigils Held Throughout Maryland Following Charlottesville Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are several vigils and rallies planned across Maryland a day after a white supremacist rally spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

The violent day left three dead and dozens other injured.

The Church of the Nativity and Holy Comforter held a conversation with their members about what happened in Charlottesville.

The Howard County Branch NAACP and UCC Church of Columbia are holding a “Rally and Vigil To Support Charlottesville, VA” at 4 p.m., at the Columbia Mall.

There will be a “Baltimore In Solidarity With Charlottesville” event at Wyman Park Dell at 6 p.m.

Another rally will be held at the Civil Rights Foot Soldier Memorial in Annapolis to “stand with Charlottesville and against hate.” That event will be from 7 to 9 p.m.

Protesters are also in front of Trump Tower in New York, and elsewhere around the country to decry hatred and racism.

