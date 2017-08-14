Man Wanted For Armed Robberies In Maryland Arrested In Virginia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man charged in multiple armed robberies in Anne Arundel County has been arrested on unrelated charges in Virginia.
Terrell Price has been charged with six robberies, and authorities are working to get him extradited back to Maryland to face these charges.
Police say he is charged with the following robberies:
- June 30 – at the 7-11 located at 8530 Fort Smallwood Rd. in Pasadena
- July 1 – at the Exxon located at 7898 Ridge Rd. in Hanover
- July 13 – at the Exxon located at 720 Aquahart Rd. in Glen Burnie
- July 19 – at the Capital One Bank, located at 7939 Ritchie Hwy. in Glen Burnie
- July 21 – at the BP Station, located at 1604 Annapolis Rd. in Odenton
- July 25 – at the Citgo Station, located at 7237 Ritchie Hwy. in Glen Burnie
Price is currently in custody at the Riverside Regional Jail in Hopewell, Virginia.
