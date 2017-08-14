Confederate Monument In Baltimore Covered With Paint

August 14, 2017 4:20 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Someone poured red paint on a Confederate monument in Baltimore’s Bolton Hill Monday.

The 114-year-old statue of a dying Confederate soldier embraced by a winged figure of Glory.

This comes after three people died following violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Earlier on Monday, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced renewed efforts to remove confederate statues from Baltimore.

