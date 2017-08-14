Baltimore Chef Takes His Cuisine To The Dogs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local chef is now providing healthy foods for your dog. Ron Matz reports on a man and his mission and his cafe that’s just opened in Baltimore.

Kevyn Matthews used to cook up food for other people, but now he’s the dog chef, and he’s just opened a new cafe on North Howard Street with fresh pet food.

“Everything we do here is hand made. It’s all made on premises, all healthy, no allergens. No wheat, corn or soy, nothing. We make treats and frozen yogurt,” he says.

There is fresh food and yogurt, all kinds of muffins and another healthy canine treats.

Debbie Hess says Kevyn’s made a difference for her pet.

“He looked at my dog. I told him about the health problems. He decided what he would eat,” she says.

“He also would adjust it if there was anything going on.”

There’s a mobile unit that travels around the city. Kevyn says his recipes can mean a healthier dog.

“We can make custom meals and meal plans for dogs with ailments. Anything from itchy skin to cancer, we can help you with that.”

“My dog is sixteen years old,” says Hess.

“He’s been using kevyn’s food for three years. He was sick but the food has made a huge difference for him.I’m very pleased.”

It’s a plan his customers embrace.

“I think there’s a change. I think we’re changing how we relate with our dogs. I think we’re changing how our dogs eat. I think we’re even changing what they eat,” says pet owner Sugar McMillan.

“The number one message i want to drive for the viewer is this is the new wave of pet stores. Everything here is fresh. You’re looking at the person who made it,” says Matthews.

The Dog Chef sells doggie treat gift boxes that include a hand-picked selection of what’s hot and tasty at The Dog Chef Cafe.

Partial proceeds from the purchase of the chef’s gift boxes will go the Maryland SPCA’s mission.

