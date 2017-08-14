State’s Attorney: Officer Justified In Fatal Shooting Of Theft Suspect Outside Giant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office found that an off-duty officer who fatally shot a theft suspect outside a Giant grocery store earlier this month was justified.

Officer McCain was moonlighting as a security guard at the store located on Route 40, when he noticed Christopher Evin Clapp was shoplifting.

The officer followed Clapp outside, at which time, police say Clapp tried to take off in a silver Lincoln, which resulted in the officer being dragged by the car.

After being dragged more than 100 feet, the officer took out his gun, and shot Clapp, who later died at the scene.

A deputy state’s attorney for Baltimore County reviewed the case, which included interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

It was determined that “Officer McCain was reasonably in fear that he would be continually dragged by the car or run over by the car,” and that he was “justified in shooting Mr. Clapp to save his own life.”

