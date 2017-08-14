Is There A Curse On The Ravens’ 2016 Draft Class?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Does the Baltimore Ravens’ 2016 draft class have reason to be concerned?
Seven of the 11 players taken in that draft by Baltimore either spent last season on injured reserve or will go on IR to start this year.
LT Ronnie Stanley
LB Kamalei Correa – injured
DE Bronson Kaufusi – injured
CB Tavon Young – injured
WR Chris Moore
OL Alex Lewis – injured
DT Willie Henry – injured
RB Kenneth Dixon – injured
OLB Matthew Judon
WR Keenan Reynolds
CB Maurice Canady – injured
Overall, the Ravens have lost nine players in the past 72 days.
In each of their rookie seasons, Kamalei Correa, Bronson Kaufusi, Willie Henry and Maurice Canady spent a combined 37 games on the injured reserve list. Last week Alex Lewis became the third player from that draft class to suffer a season-ending injury this year. Kenneth Dixon hurt his knee while training at Louisiana Tech and underwent season-ending surgery July 25. Tavon Young, a starter last season and promising playmaker, tore his ACL on June 1.
Reynolds spent his entire rookie year on the practice squad after getting waived at final cuts. Ronnie Stanley is one of four players from the 2016 draft class who has not suffered a season-ending injury last year or this year. *knock on wood*