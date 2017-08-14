Is There A Curse On The Ravens’ 2016 Draft Class?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Does the Baltimore Ravens’ 2016 draft class have reason to be concerned?

Seven of the 11 players taken in that draft by Baltimore either spent last season on injured reserve or will go on IR to start this year.

LT Ronnie Stanley

LB Kamalei Correa – injured

DE Bronson Kaufusi – injured

CB Tavon Young – injured

WR Chris Moore

OL Alex Lewis – injured

DT Willie Henry – injured

RB Kenneth Dixon – injured

OLB Matthew Judon

WR Keenan Reynolds

CB Maurice Canady – injured

Overall, the Ravens have lost nine players in the past 72 days.

In each of their rookie seasons, Kamalei Correa, Bronson Kaufusi, Willie Henry and Maurice Canady spent a combined 37 games on the injured reserve list. Last week Alex Lewis became the third player from that draft class to suffer a season-ending injury this year. Kenneth Dixon hurt his knee while training at Louisiana Tech and underwent season-ending surgery July 25. Tavon Young, a starter last season and promising playmaker, tore his ACL on June 1.

Reynolds spent his entire rookie year on the practice squad after getting waived at final cuts. Ronnie Stanley is one of four players from the 2016 draft class who has not suffered a season-ending injury last year or this year. *knock on wood*