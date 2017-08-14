Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank Resigns From Trump Council

August 14, 2017 9:21 PM
Filed Under: Kevin Plank, Under Armour
President Donald Trump (C) walks into the Roosevelt Room for a meeting with U.S. business leaders, including Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, bottom right. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WJZ/AP) — The CEO of athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour is resigning from the President’s American Manufacturing Council, saying his company “engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”

Kevin Plank’s announcement comes after Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier announced he was leaving President Donald Trump’s business advisory board.

The resignations come after Saturday’s violent confrontation between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump initially bemoaned violence on “many sides,” though on Monday he described members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “criminals and thugs.”

Frazier said the country’s leaders must “honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy.”

Plank is not specifically mentioning Trump or Charlottesville, but says his company will focus on promoting “unity, diversity and inclusion” through sports.

