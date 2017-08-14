Manny Machado, Orioles Slam Past Slumping Mariners, 11-3

August 14, 2017 11:55 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Tim Beckham hit the first pitch of the game out for his first career leadoff homer, Manny Machado hit the sixth grand slam of his career an inning later, and the Baltimore Orioles routed the Seattle Mariners 11-3 on Monday night.

Baltimore pounded Seattle’s pitching, scoring double-digit runs for the second time in three games and the sixth time since the All-Star break. Beckham got the Orioles started with his 16th homer, but it was Machado’s slam that broke the game open as part of Baltimore’s six-run second inning. Machado drove a 1-2 pitch into the first row of the second deck in left field for his second grand slam this season.

Trey Mancini hit his 21st homer and Seth Smith added his 12th to turn it into a blowout.

That was plenty of runs for Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman (9-8), who stumbled early before settling into a groove.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch