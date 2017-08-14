Maryland Releases 2017-18 Non-Conference Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Head coach Mark Turgeon and the Maryland men’s basketball team released the non-conference portion of the 2017-18 schedule.

Maryland – which punched its ticket to a third straight NCAA Tournament a year ago – will open up the season on the road, traveling to Stony Brook to take on the Seawolves at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Friday, Nov. 10 before hosting four straight at XFINITY Center, beginning with the home opener versus UMES on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Terps will then square off with Butler as part of the third annual Gavitt Games in College Park on Wednesday, Nov. 15 before concluding the four-game homestand with 2017 NCAA Tournament participant Bucknell on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Jackson State on Monday, Nov. 20. The Terps are 2-0 in Gavitt Games play, defeating Georgetown in each of the past two seasons. Butler advanced to the Sweet Sixteen last season.

Maryland will seek a fifth consecutive holiday tournament crown when it travels to Destin, Fla., for the Emerald Coast Classic Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. The Terps will face St. Bonaventure in the opening round and will battle either 2017 NIT champion TCU or New Mexico the following day. Maryland won the Barclays Classic in 2016 after capturing the Cancun Classic (2015), the CBE Hall of Fame Classic (2014), and the Paradise Jam (2013).

A quick turnaround awaits following the Terps’ trip to the Sunshine State as the Big Ten/ACC Challenge looms large on Monday, Nov. 27 at Syracuse.

Maryland wraps up the non-conference slate with five games at XFINITY including Ohio University (Thursday, Dec. 7), Gardner Webb (Saturday, Dec. 9), Catholic University (Tuesday, Dec. 12), Fairleigh Dickinson (Thursday, Dec. 21) and UMBC (Friday, Dec. 29).

In addition, Maryland will host Randolph Macon in exhibition action at XFINITY on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Season tickets are on sale now starting as low as $359 and can be purchased by clicking here.