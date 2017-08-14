Frederick Co. Parents Face Child Abuse Charges For Pranks Pulled On Children On Youtube

August 14, 2017 10:48 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland couple that sparked controversy after posting videos of pranks involving their children on Youtube are now facing charges.

A child abuse investigation was launched into the Frederick County family after backlash from a video showing Heather and Mike Martin’s son sobbing during a prank.

The Martins told WJZ they got sucked into a social media firestorm, fueled by fame and fortune. They admit they went too far and have regrets.

Prosecutors are now pursuing two counts of neglect of a minor against both Mike and Heather Martin.

The couple is scheduled for a plea hearing on September 11.

