Orioles Continue On Hunt For Wild Card In Series Against Mariners

August 14, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, mlb, Seattle Mariners

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles continue their 10-game West Coast road trip on Monday night with a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Kevin Gausman will take to the mound for the Orioles and Yovani Gallardo, now with the Mariners, will square off against his former team.

Gausman has posted a 1.67 ERA over his last four starts to lower his ERA from 6.11 to 5.21. He is one win from matching his career high of nine.

Gallardo will make his first start this season against the Orioles. He spent the 2016 campaign with the O’s, posting a 5.42 ERA and a 6-8 record before being traded to Seattle in exchange for Seth Smith.

