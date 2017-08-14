Scaramucci To Guest On Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Monday Night

LOS ANGELES (WJZ/AP) — CBS says Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show Monday night.

Went into the Lion's Den with @StephenAtHome came out w/ a few scratches but still standing. I appreciated the oppty. pic.twitter.com/y0Wa64mDyq — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 15, 2017

The network made the announcement last week.

The former White House communications director lost his job with President Donald Trump’s administration July 31, after only 11 days in the job. His firing came after he gave an expletive-filled interview.

Scaramucci had been scheduled to make other public appearances, including at the Politicon political convention in Southern California, but the financier canceled.

Colbert’s gleeful focus on the Trump White House has given his show a late-night ratings lead, and landing Scaramucci is a coup for the host.

The interview can be watched on The Late Show on WJZ at 11:35 p.m.

