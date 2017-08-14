Scotland Festival Roasts Donald Trump

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Donald Trump may not be planning to visit the United Kingdom this year, but he’s become a very popular figure in Scotland’s capital right now.

Performers at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe festival — an annual buffet of hundreds of standup, theater and musical offerings — are roasting the U.S. president in several shows, including “Trumpageddon,” ”Trumpus Interruptus: The Impeachment of Donald J Trump,” ”Locker Room Talk” and “Trump’d.”

In “Trump’d,” a singing, dancing Trump, still in power in 2030, is being sought by a Mexican resistance group that is pleading to be deported.

Adam Woolf, the show’s writer, says it’s important to poke fun at public figures.

