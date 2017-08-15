Police: Car Driven By Virginia 14-Year-Old Stopped In Md., 3 Other Children Were Inside

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police trooper says he pulled over a speeding car around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, only to find that it was being driven by a Virginia 14-year-old.
There were also three other juveniles inside the Suzuki SUV, a 12-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, police say.
The Princess Anne Barrack trooper pulled the car over in Somerset County, on Route 13 in the area of Coston Road.
Investigators say the children left their homes in Virginia without their guardians’ knowledge, then took a family member’s vehicle without permission and proceeded to head to Salisbury.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle were referred to juvenile services for driving without a license and unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle. All of the juveniles were transported to the Princess Anne Barrack where they were released to their respective guardians.
