Coast Guard Medevacs Man Suffering From Possible Heart Attack Off Ocean City Coast

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Coast Guard medevaced a man suffering from symptoms of a possible heart attack about 20 miles east of Ocean City Tuesday afternoon.
Around noon, Coast Guard officials received a report of a 68-year-old man aboard the vessel Morning Star, suffering from symptoms of a possible heart attack.
An Ocean City rescue crew responded and paramedics stabilized the man and transferred him onto the Coast Guard vessel.
He was brought ashore in stable condition and taken to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.
“The command center watch, in coordination with Coast Guard Station Ocean City displayed exceptional teamwork and communication skills in their execution of this medevac,” said Lt. j.g. Nicholas Phillips, a Sector Maryland-NCR command duty officer. “All involved personnel acted swiftly and decisively and were able to ensure the patient received immediate medical attention.”
