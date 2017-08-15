WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning For Baltimore City, Baltimore County & Flood Warning For Harford County, Flood Advisory For Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's and Kent County | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Confederate Flag Clothes Banned By Schools’ New Dress Code

August 15, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: School Bans Confederate Clothing

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A school district in North Carolina has updated its dress code to ban all clothing that depicts the Confederate flag, swastikas or any Ku Klux Klan related symbols or language.

News outlets report Orange County Schools announced the new policy Monday. Parents and students have been asking the district for months to change the dress code to ban the flag.

Last month, a proposed policy prohibited students from wearing clothes that are disruptive, or could reasonably intimidate students, but stopped short of explicitly mentioning the Confederate flag.

WNCN-TV asked School Board Chair Stephen Halikotis about the timing of the change, and if the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, influenced it. He said government works in a “dinosaur-like way” and that there was “nothing quick” about the decision.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch