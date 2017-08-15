WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning For Montgomery, Prince George's Counties Until 2:15 P.M. | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Family Disavows Son Who Was At White Nationalist Event

August 15, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Charlottesvillle White supremacist riots
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota family has disowned an adult son who attended a gathering of white supremacists that turned violent over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Pearce Tefft says in a letter to The Forum of Fargo that he and his family “loudly repudiate” the “vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions” of his 30-year-old son, Peter Tefft. He says his son isn’t welcome at family gatherings until he renounces his “hateful beliefs.”

The son, Peter Tefft, told KVLY-TV in Fargo on Monday that he didn’t want to say much about his family’s denunciation.

While he denied his father’s account about him once joking about fascists throwing people into ovens, he acknowledged that he did make a joke about ovens. He called it “a way to get under people’s skin.”

