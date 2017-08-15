Lincoln Memorial, D.C. Monuments Vandalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Lincoln Memorial was vandalized with an expletive written in red paint.

Work to remove the graffiti is underway.

U.S. News and World Reports says the graffiti was found around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on a column at the memorial.

There was also graffiti found in silver spray paint on a Smithsonian sign the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue, but officials said they couldn’t read what was written, according to U.S. News and World Report.

On Monday, The National Park Service tweeted that a fountain had to be turned off in Dupont Circle to remove graffiti and conserve the fountain.

Dupont Circle fountain turned off and drained while conservators remove vandalism. It should be clean and back on by the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/NVyl7zsLZi — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) August 14, 2017

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)