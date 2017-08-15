Lincoln Memorial, D.C. Monuments Vandalized

August 15, 2017 6:26 PM
Filed Under: Lincoln Memorial, Washington DC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Lincoln Memorial was vandalized with an expletive written in red paint.

Work to remove the graffiti is underway.

U.S. News and World Reports says the graffiti was found around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on a column at the memorial.

There was also graffiti found in silver spray paint on a Smithsonian sign the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue, but officials said they couldn’t read what was written, according to U.S. News and World Report.

On Monday, The National Park Service tweeted that a fountain had to be turned off in Dupont Circle to remove graffiti and conserve the fountain.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch