Maryland Couple Dies In Early Morning Home Fire

August 15, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Fire
STEVENSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials say a 77-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife have died after a fire broke out in their Maryland home.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said Tuesday that the couple has died from injuries they suffered in the earning morning blaze in Stevensville on Monday.

Officials say it took nearly 40 firefighters one hour to control the fire.

The fire marshal’s office has said that authorities determined that the blaze started in an attached rear screened in porch but that the cause remains under investigation.

