Md. Man Received Money From ISIS For Terror Attack In US

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Maryland man has pleaded guilty to supporting the terrorist group ISIS.
Mohamed Elshinawy pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State, providing and attempting to provide material support to ISIS terrorism financing, and making false statements in connection with a terrorism matter.
From February 2015 to December 2015, Elshinawy reportedly provided support to ISIS by pledging his allegiance, as well as receiving $8,700 to be used to fund a terrorist attack in the United States.
He faces up to 48 years in prison on all three charges.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook