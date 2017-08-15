Md. Parents Charged With Child Abuse For Pranks Posted On YouTube

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Frederick County parents are being charged with neglect after the family became internet-famous by posting hundreds of videos on their YouTube channel.

Viewers said Mike and Heather Martin were taking their internet pranks too far. Their son Cody was filmed crying as he was falsely accused of spilling ink on the carpet.

Frederick County prosecutors are pursuing two counts of neglect of a minor against the Martins. Prosecutors said the Martins allegedly neglected Cody and their daughter Emma.

“We really do regret the choices we’ve made as parents and what we’ve allowed to be on the internet,” Heather said.

With a fan base of around 800,000 people, the Martin’s became YouTube celebrities.

“The kids would watch other big name YouTubers and say we can do that. We’re fun, we’re awesome,” she said.

The Martins have a plea hearing scheduled for September 11.

Their attorney, Stephen Tully, confirms to the Frederick News Post that there was a plea agreement, but declined to provide additional details.

Two videos remain up on the “Daddy O Five” channel. One is an apology from the Martins. The other assures viewers that the channel is still active.

Almost 5 billion videos are seen on YouTube every day.

