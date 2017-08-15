WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning For Baltimore City, Baltimore County & Flood Warning For Harford County, Flood Advisory For Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's and Kent County | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Officer Accused Of Mocking Death During Virginia Rally

August 15, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Morris Rinehardt

SHIVELY, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer faces disciplinary action in connection to a Facebook post mocking the death of a woman struck and killed after a car rammed into a counter-protest at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Shively Police Lt. Col. Josh Myers says Officer Morris Rinehardt was placed on paid administrative leave Monday and an internal investigation is underway.

News outlets report the post on Rinehardt’s personal Facebook page pictured a car with a caption that says, “When you were born a Challenger but identify as a Ram.” The man charged in the Charlottesville rally was driving a Dodge Challenger.

Myers says potential punishment ranges from six days suspension to termination.

A Philadelphia firefighter and a Massachusetts police officer also face disciplinary action for Facebook postings about the rally.

 

