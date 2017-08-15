Maryland Stores Offering Deals To Attract Tax-Free Week Shoppers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the time of year bargain hunters and many parents look forward to, as Maryland tax-free week is underway.

The benefits go beyond the tax break.

Every August, Maryland gives shoppers and their wallets a break.

Right now, consumers can buy some crucial back-to-school items without paying the state’s sales tax.

“Parents are very conscience about their budget and their back-to-school budget, so it allows them to save an extra six percent,” said Meredith Paulsen, JCPenney general store manager.

All week, qualifying clothes and shoes less than $100, along with the first $40 of a backpack, are tax-free.

“So my parents don’t have to buy stuff that’s so expensive,” said Jaden Stiffler.

At the JCPenney in Glen Burnie, backpacks are the best selling items during tax-free week.

The store is slashing prices and offering incentives to keep attracting tax-free week shoppers, like Joann Cavey.

“It saves you money. It gives you a better selection of whatever type of merchandise you’re looking for and it’s just more convenient,” Cavey said.

Shashonna Harris is shopping for her three children, who all need new clothes and supplies for school.

“I have khaki pants, uniform pants for my 10-year-old, Dakota,” she said.

A little help, that can go a long way.

“Absolutely it makes a difference,” Cavey said. “People don’t realize how much six percent is, but [it’s] six percent on $100 and it doesn’t take long to spend that much.”

T-shirts and denim are among the most popular items for back-to-school shoppers.

This Saturday is your last chance to shop tax-free, but the Glen Burnie JCPenney is having a teacher appreciation event on Sunday, August 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The store will be giving away gift cards, school supplies, gift baskets, and have drawings throughout the event.

