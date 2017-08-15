President Trump On Charlottesville: ‘Blame On Both Sides’

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — President Trump made comments on Tuesday from Trump Tower on the violence and protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The President said he neglected to denounce White Supremacist groups during his press conference on Saturday from New Jersey, because he “did not have all the facts,” and some facts are “still unknown.”

Trump spoke to members of the press, saying the ‘alt-left’ bears some responsibility for violence in Charlottesville, ‘nobody wants to say that.’

"I think there's blame on both sides…you had people that were very fine people on both sides," President Trump says on Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/Kn975ghtOp — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 15, 2017

The President also addressed the issue in various cities across the country, as conversations continue on the removal of Confederate monuments.

He asked if people were willing to take down statues of Robert E. Lee, if statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who were both slave owners, would be taken down as well.

