Trump Responds After UA CEO Kevin Plank Resigns From Manufacturing Council

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is distancing himself from the president by giving up his seat on the White House’s American Manufacturing Council.

Plank was one of President Donald Trump’s go-to guys on the council, but just months in, Plank has had enough.

Plank released a statement Monday:

I love our country & company. I am stepping down from the council to focus on inspiring & uniting through power of sport. – CEO Kevin Plank pic.twitter.com/8YvndJMjj1 — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) August 15, 2017

Plank said the Under Armour family is saddened by Charlottesville and that there’s no place for racism or discrimination.

It opened the door for customers to fire away on social media, urging Plank to distance himself from the council and the president.

“By removing himself from that council, he’s saying ‘I’m laying down a marker,'” said Towson University’s chief economist Daraius Irani. “Though I think he pulled himself off, I think he said ‘look I gotta be true to myself, I gotta be true to the company, gotta be true to my customers.'”

Just months ago, Plank found himself at the center of controversy for comments that showed support for President Trump.

There was backlash from both customers along with some of the company’s top athletes and forced Plank to write a letter to the City.

Experts said this time around, Plank’s move is not surprising.

“I think by not doing this, it wouldn’t have resonated well with him. I think his board,” Irani said.

President Trump spoke out for the first time on the departure of not only Plank but other CEO’s as well.

“Because they’re not taking their job seriously as it pertains to this country,” Trump said.

Plank is the third CEO to resign from the council since Monday. His statement did not reference President Trump.

Others on the White House American Manufacturing Council include top executives from Boeing, Dell Technologies and Dow Chemical.

