WEATHER BLOG: Humid Is The Word Of The Day

Hi Everyone!

Humid will be the word for the next few days. Our morning Dew Point is 72°. Any DP temps above 70° means uncomfortable humidity. And I would expect to see those daily numbers to remain in the low 70s. Combine that with temps, beginning tomorrow at or near 90°, and you have that Mid Atlantic summertime feel that has not been with us for the past 3 weeks. Thankfully has not been with us.

Today is the 15th of August and I cannot remember an August, here, as mild. For example the record high today is 103° set in 1988. I bet the heat index was above 105°. Way above.

Clearly with this instability comes the threat of spotty PM thunderstorms, and such will be the case daily through Sunday. And “SPOTTY” is the word. It is not like a front will dive across the region and we almost guarantee, area wide, some rain. Spotty is the word, so just keep your eye on the radar. It will be the best indication of where “activity” is occurring.

“Gert” is now a Hurricane..Cat 1. She is still being pushed out to sea and is not an issue.

Keep an umbrella close, try and enjoy this “close’ air, and have a safe day.

MB!