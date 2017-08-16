Eastbound Route 50’s Salisbury Bypass Closed Due To Pavement Damage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eastbound Route 50’s Salisbury bypass has been closed at the US 50 Business split after drainage erosion made repairs necessary for the heavily-used road.

The right lane at this location was already closed for pipe repair, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The westbound Salisbury Bypass remains open and unaffected by the closure.

“Significant rainfall last weekend created additional erosion under the road,” said MDOT District Engineer Jay Meredith. “For the safety of the traveling public, we closed both lanes, began immediate repairs and are detouring traffic.”

Drivers are being detoured on US 50 Business through the City of Salisbury, which used to be the main gateway to Maryland’s beaches before completion of the Salisbury Bypass.

Traffic signals are being re-timed on the affected route to provide additional “green” time for motorists to pass through.

Drivers planning to travel to Maryland beaches should plan additional travel time.

The Department of Transportation has not given a timeline for the repairs.

