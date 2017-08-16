Father Charged With Murder In Death Of 6-Month-Old Son

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his 6-month-old son back in 2016.

Cornelius McBride faces charges of first and second degree murder and child abuse in the death of Kahlil Cannady.

This case goes back to March 25, 2016, when Cannady died at a local hospital.

An autopsy determined his death was from blunt force trauma.

Police then began investigating, and identified McBride as a suspect in his son’s death.

McBride was arrested on Tuesday, and is waiting to see a court commissioner.

