Guinness Brewery And Barrel House One Step Closer To Opening

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House in Baltimore County is one step closer to opening.

According to Baltimore County, the Board of Liquor License Commissions for Baltimore County has unanimously approved an on premise consumption permit, no longer holding up the process of this highly anticipated project.

The new taproom will be located in southwest Baltimore County, at what used to be the Whiskey Bottling Plant for Diageo.

“We are thrilled to support Diageo as the revive an historic Baltimore County building with the iconic Guinness brand. The approval is a key next step in creating a world-class tourist destination that will bring new investment, new jobs, and an exciting brew experience,” said Baltmore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

The new “brewing capability and visitor experience” building will house packaging and warehouse operations as well. Diageo could be investing $50 million and creating up to 70 new jobs.

After 63 years of absence, this new Guinness creation would bring back the presence of a Guinness Brewery in the United States.

Baltimore County says that Relay was chosen for the site’s proximity to major East Coast tourist and population hubs, availability of skilled employee, and space to build and adapt existing structures on the property.

“Here’s to a growing beer trail,” said Kamenetz.

An opening date for the anticipated project has not yet been announced.

