Judge Denies New Sentencing Hearing For DC Sniper

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge has denied a new sentencing hearing for convicted sniper Lee Malvo.
In his ruling, judge Robert A. Greenberg found that the “sentence imposed was substantively and procedurally legal under the law of this state.”
A federal judge in Norfolk had previously ordered new sentencing hearings for Malvo in Fairfax and Spotsylvania Counties because of a Supreme Court ruling that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.
Malvo was 17 when he was arrested in 2002 for a series of shootings that killed 10 people and wounded three in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
