Orioles To Celebrate 25th Anniversary On August 18-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are celebrating a very special anniversary this season.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Saturday, August 19, as the Orioles celebrate the 25th anniversary season of Oriole Park at Camden Yards prior to the 7:05 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Orioles will honor the first team to play at The Ballpark That Forever Changed BaseballTM when 19 members of the 1992 Orioles return for special reunion festivities including: Orioles Legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer CAL RIPKEN, JR., Orioles Hall of Famers BRADY ANDERSON, RICK DEMPSEY, CHRIS HOILES, MIKE MUSSINA, and GREGG OLSON, as well as former Orioles DICK BOSMAN, GLENN DAVIS, MIKE DEVEREAUX, LEO GOMEZ, SAM HORN, TIM HULETT, BEN McDONALD, MARK McLEMORE, JOE ORSULAK, JIM POOLE, RICK SUTCLIFFE, MARK WILLIAMSON, and Orioles Bullpen Coach and former Orioles reliever ALAN MILLS.

As part of the celebration, Anderson, Devereaux, Hoiles, Horn, and Orsulak will participate in a Home Run Derby beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Oriole Park.

Following the Derby, the returning 1992 Orioles will be introduced on the field at approximately 6:40 p.m. as part of a special ceremony. The returning alumni will also participate in a sold-out 25th season anniversary luncheon presented by MECU, Baltimore’s Credit Union, and hosted by the Oriole Advocates on Friday afternoon at the Warehouse at Oriole Park.

Prior to Friday’s game, all fans will receive an Oriole Park 25th anniversary poster. Following the game, all fans can enjoy a spectacular fireworks display which will feature popular music from 1992. On Saturday, August 19, all fans entering the ballpark will receive a 25th anniversary Oriole Park at Camden Yards replica ballpark.

During Saturday’s game, Orioles uniformed personnel will wear 1992 replica throwback jerseys and caps that will later be authenticated, autographed, and auctioned off at www.orioles.com/auctions to benefit the Baltimore Orioles Charitable Foundation.

Tickets for the August 18 and 19 games vs. the Los Angeles Angels are available at www.orioles.com/tickets or by calling 1-888-848-BIRD.