Police Attempt To ID Shooting Suspect Caught On Camera

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are attempting to identify a suspect after he allegedly shot a 24-year-old man on surveillance camera on August 6.
Police say the suspect shot the victim in the 100 block of Howard Street around 4:15 p.m. after attempting to rob him.
Investigators described the man as an African-American man with a bald head and beard.
Anyone with information about this shooting and/or the suspect is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook