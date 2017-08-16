WJZ BREAKING: Confederate Statues In Baltimore Are Taken Down Overnight

Police Attempt To ID Shooting Suspect Caught On Camera

August 16, 2017 8:05 PM
Filed Under: Attempted Robbery, Baltimore Police, Howard Street, Shooting, Surveillance Camera

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are attempting to identify a suspect after he allegedly shot a 24-year-old man on surveillance camera on August 6.

Police say the suspect shot the victim in the 100 block of Howard Street around 4:15 p.m. after attempting to rob him.

Investigators described the man as an African-American man with a bald head and beard.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or the suspect is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

