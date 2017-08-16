WJZ BREAKING: Confederate Statues In Baltimore Are Taken Down Overnight

Police Searching For Missing New Jersey Man Who Visited Maryland

August 16, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Howard County, Man, Maryland, Missing, New Jersey, Pilesgrove, Woodbine

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Howard County police are searching for a missing New Jersey man who was last seen last week in Maryland.

Investigators say David Gipson Smith, 28, of Pilesgrove, New Jersey, visited a friend on August 5 in Maryland and has not been seen since August 6 where he was dropped off in the area of the 2000 block of Woodbine Road.

davidsmithmissing1 Police Searching For Missing New Jersey Man Who Visited Maryland

Smith’s family contacted police Saturday after Smith didn’t return home or report to work.

Police searched the Woodbine area and spoke to residents but had no luck in Smith’s whereabouts.

Smith is described as a 6-foot-4, 230 pound white male.

davidsmithmissing2 Police Searching For Missing New Jersey Man Who Visited Maryland

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Howard County police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch