Police Searching For Missing New Jersey Man Who Visited Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Howard County police are searching for a missing New Jersey man who was last seen last week in Maryland.

Investigators say David Gipson Smith, 28, of Pilesgrove, New Jersey, visited a friend on August 5 in Maryland and has not been seen since August 6 where he was dropped off in the area of the 2000 block of Woodbine Road.

Smith’s family contacted police Saturday after Smith didn’t return home or report to work.

Police searched the Woodbine area and spoke to residents but had no luck in Smith’s whereabouts.

Smith is described as a 6-foot-4, 230 pound white male.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Howard County police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

