Barcelona Attack Occurred Outside Hotel Of Former Md. High School Athlete

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A van veered onto a promenade Thursday and down a busy walkway in central Barcelona, killing thirteen people and injuring 100, 15 of them seriously, in what authorities called a terror attack.

American college athletes who were abroad for exhibition basketball games had the games canceled.

Members of the Clemson basketball team tweeted about the attack outside the hotel.

On the Clemson team is a former Maryland high school stand-out, Marcquise Reed.

Terrorist attack in Barcelona right outside Clemson basketball team hotel but can say I am hearing everyone on trip with Clemson is safe — Mickey Plyler (@Mickeyplyler) August 17, 2017

“We haven’t been told that we can go anywhere right now,” said Cobb Oxford who is traveling with the team. “We see it on TV all the time, and we see in movies all the time. for a split instant you’re going, this can’t be real.”

The athletes were in Spain for the experience of a lifetime.

Need everybody say a prayer for me & my team that we get back safe 🙏 & also prayers for the ones injured today & loss their lives 🙏🇪🇸 — Free Lil Deven (@QuiseOffDaLeash) August 17, 2017

Marcquise attended high school in Upper Marlboro and his stand-out athleticism paved the way for him to go on to play in college.

“Marcquise is a very special young man,” said Van Whitfield, his high school coach. “But ultimately, you just want him to come home, and it’s sad that we live in a world that is so torn by terrorism.”

Whitfield didn’t get confirmation from Marcquise but found he was OK after about two hours.

The Clemson University team was scheduled to fly back to the States Friday and it appears the itinerary is still in place.

Several other university teams were in Spain for various athletic events, including Tulane University, Oregon State, University of Arizona and Texas A&M.

Many of those schools tweeted that players and staff are accounted for.

