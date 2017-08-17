Van Plows Into Crowd In Barcelona, Several Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A white van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district Thursday, crashing into a crowd of pedestrians and injuring several of them, police say.
The road is cordoned off, and authorities are asking people to avoid the area.
The Las Ramblas district is one of the city’s top tourist destinations.
A U.S. intelligence official tells CBS News that the U.S. is actively monitoring the situation.
