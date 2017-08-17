Former Orioles Pitcher Ben McDonald Reminisces About 1992 Orioles

Terry Ford was joined by former Orioles pitcher Ben McDonald to talk about the 1992 team. McDonald joined the Orioles’ starting rotation in 1990 and spent seven seasons with the Orioles and was part of the team to witness the retirement of Memorial Stadium and the rise of the brand new ballpark, Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

McDonald talks about his first time playing at the then “new” stadium:

“When I saw this new ballpark I was like ‘Wow, this is what baseball has come to? this is unbelievable.’ The clubhouse was literally three times as big as the old clubhouse. Everything was so new. It was really a cool place and we took a lot of pride in it and were very fortunate to be able to call that home. Even today, to me, going around the league at times, I still think Oriole Park at Camden Yards, is the best newer ballpark out of any of them. I just love it. The fans are so close, the warehouse in the background…everything they’ve done there is just different than a lot of other places. It’s just really a cool place.”

He also talks about the energy and electricity of the sold out games for the Orioles, who were then the only sports team in town.

McDonald also comments on whether or not he believes the current Orioles can still make it to the post season. He said, “The Orioles still control their own destiny. I like their chances. I still think they’re a really good team and I think they have plenty of components there to make a serious run…but they’re fighting consistency right now, but I still like the pitching. It’s better than what it was before.”

