Madden 18 Is Set To Be Released August 25

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Madden NFL 18” is set to release Aug. 25 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, along with a mobile release.
According to the official Madden website, the EA Access Play First trial for the game will launch on August 17 which means you get to play an entire week early.
With the Play First Trial you get access to the full game but you only get to play for a total of 10 hours.
Madden also released information on its full list of ratings for the all teams. Here’s where the Baltimore Ravens stand…
The top 5 players are: Marshal Yanda, Eric Weddle, C.J. Mosley, Tony Jefferson and Justin Tucker.