WJZ BREAKING: At least 12 dead, 80 injured after van plows into crowds in Barcelona, ISIS claims responsibility.

Police Prevent Dual Knife-Wielding Woman From Committing Suicide Inside Md. Tunnel

Filed Under: Fort McHenry Tunnel, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Missing, suicidal, Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police prevented a missing suicidal woman from committing suicide inside the Fort McHenry Tunnel Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., after being alerted of a missing 63-year-old New Jersey woman, troopers attempted to pull over the woman on I-95 south but she refused before police deployed stop sticks prior to the tunnel.

The vehicle came to a stop inside the tunnel and the woman exited wielding two large knives. Troopers managed to use tasers on the woman after she cut her wrist.

She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Two lanes were closed for a short time on the southbound side of the highway.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch