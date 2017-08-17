Police Prevent Dual Knife-Wielding Woman From Committing Suicide Inside Md. Tunnel

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police prevented a missing suicidal woman from committing suicide inside the Fort McHenry Tunnel Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., after being alerted of a missing 63-year-old New Jersey woman, troopers attempted to pull over the woman on I-95 south but she refused before police deployed stop sticks prior to the tunnel.
The vehicle came to a stop inside the tunnel and the woman exited wielding two large knives. Troopers managed to use tasers on the woman after she cut her wrist.
She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment.
No other injuries were reported.
Two lanes were closed for a short time on the southbound side of the highway.
