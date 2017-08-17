Pro Football Hall of Famers To Host Youth Summit This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Centene Corporation, the Official Youth Wellness Partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will host its fifth 2017 Strong Youth, Strong Communities Summit this weekend at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The nationwide initiative is investing in today’s youth to positively impact current and future communities.

SYSC equips youth with life skills, resources, and leadership-focused engagement to unlock potential, promote active thinking and sound judgment, and connect them with adult thought leaders and mentors committed to developing youth leaders.

The free Summit, led by Pro Football Hall of FAMERS DARRELL GREEN, ANTHONY MUÑOZ and AENEAS WILLIAMS, will be open to all middle school and high school students from regional chapters of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, regional Urban Leagues from Baltimore, Washington, Northern Virginia and YWCA of Central Maryland.

Green, Muñoz and Williams will be joined at the summit by J. Howard Henderson, CEO Baltimore Urban League; Kevin Plank, CEO Under Armour; Sixto Cancel, President of U; and Sharnice Barnett, Director of Programs Baltimore Urban League along with various community leaders, mentors and health experts, to lead discussions on topics such as bullying and self-esteem.

The Summit is free but registration is required. Participants can register to attend here.