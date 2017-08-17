School Start Date Delayed Over Eclipse Eye Damage Concerns

MCDONALD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district just outside Pittsburgh is pushing back the start of the school year over the solar eclipse and concerns about kids damaging their eyes.

The South Fayette Township School District Board voted Tuesday night to push back the start of the school year by one day after reviewing information about the upcoming eclipse. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2i8NuAJ ) Monday will instead be a service day for faculty and staff.

The missed day will be made up April 27.

Superintendent Billie Rondinelli says she was concerned about students hurting their eyes by looking at the eclipse. The eclipse will be visible in western Pennsylvania from about 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

