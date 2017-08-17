WEATHER BLOG: A Tricky End To The Week, But Weekend Looks Good

Hi Everyone!

Yesterday afternoon was the PERFECT example of the words, “Pop-up thunderstorms.” There was no mention of rain in the forecast at all. Then all of a sudden this little green dot showed up on radar moving out of Carroll County, about 4:35 PM, toward the NW side of the Beltway. As this light shower encountered the heat of the day coming off the “urban island” it began to blossom into a slug of rain. As it hit the beltway then downsloped into the city gird, it grew rapidly into a thundershower. As it moved over Middle River, Essex, North Dundalk, and into the Bay, it became quite the thunderstorm. A perfect example of the words “Pop-Up Thunderstorm.” And I think we will see that again today.

But the bigger story is the chance of thunderstorms tonight, and especially tomorrow. Let’s quickly discuss.

The humidity is “steep” at this day’s start. The afternoon will become quite sticky. And by tonight and tomorrow this unstable atmosphere will produce, potentially, heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms. This IS something we will keep a close watch on.

The weekend is still looking pretty darn good we just need to get over the bump that is tomorrow outlook.

Stay cool today. Enjoy a lazy, hazy, Summer day as best ya can!

MB!