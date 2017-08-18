Father Of American Killed In Barcelona: ‘I Just Don’t Understand’

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The father of the American killed in the Barcelona terror attack said he cannot understand how anybody could do that type of thing to innocent people.

Forty-two-year-old Jared Tucker was among those killed when a van mowed through crowds in a busy tourist area.

The California man and his wife were on a romantic getaway when their life together ended.

“He had some blood on the side of his head and his arm but there was a person kneeling with him so we were encouraged to feel that it was an injury opposed to anything serious, but he wasn’t moving,” said Dan Tucker, the victim’s father.

Tucker and his wife just had drinks on a patio, she went to look at jewelry, he went to the bathroom.

“One person from the whole United States was there and it was Jared and the first time he’s ever been in Europe, and we just got notified that they were coming home tomorrow, they were flying out,” Dan said. “We have a fishing trip planned on the 30th, a wedding to go to on the 2nd of September and it’s just hard to understand that none of that is ever going to happen.”

In Barcelona, hundreds of people joined the king of Spain for a moment of silence for the victims of the attack.

“It’s just an area that I just don’t understand,” said Dan. “I read about it all the time, I see other incidents that are happening all the time and none of it I understand.”

Jared has three teenage daughters and had worked with his father in construction since he was 16.

Citizens from 34 countries are among the dead and injured.

