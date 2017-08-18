Heat Advisory In Effect Today

WJZ BREAKING: Crews Remove Taney Statue From Maryland State House

WJZ (Baltimore)– A heat advisory is in effect from 11am to 8 tonight.

Counties affected include Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Prince Georges and Southern Baltimore.

The heat index could reach around 105 degrees. The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during
outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency call 911.

